Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDW. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 661.41. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

