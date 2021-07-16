Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Hits $44.62 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $44.62 million and $9.15 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00809885 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

