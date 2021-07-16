Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $911,508.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00106196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,933.11 or 1.00153187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

