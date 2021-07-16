Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,300 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.17. 69,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,706. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $522.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

