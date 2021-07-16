Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 57,000 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ryerson worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

