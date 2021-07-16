Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 32,800 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.01 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -139.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

