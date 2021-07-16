Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of First Merchants worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRME stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

