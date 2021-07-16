Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.45% of Support.com worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRT opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. Support.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

