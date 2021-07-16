Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Lumos Pharma worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

