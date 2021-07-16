Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 333.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Air worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.79 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

