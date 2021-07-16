Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.