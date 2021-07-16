Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 44,227 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of MediWound worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BOKF NA grew its position in MediWound by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

