Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 121.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 172,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $71,005.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,030. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

