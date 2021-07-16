Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53.

