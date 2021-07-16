Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Retractable Technologies worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVP opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%.

In other Retractable Technologies news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

