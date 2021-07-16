Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $183.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

