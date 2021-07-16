Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,159 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Crown Crafts worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

CRWS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

