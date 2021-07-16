Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,900 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

