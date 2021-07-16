Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,972 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

