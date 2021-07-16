Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539,233 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,485 shares of company stock worth $5,537,279. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

