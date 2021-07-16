Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $100.42 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

