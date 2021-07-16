Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Tops One Day Volume of $76,993.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $111,684.27 and approximately $76,993.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,260,282 coins and its circulating supply is 370,429,057 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

