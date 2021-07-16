Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

REGI opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

