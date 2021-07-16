Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.32). Renold shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 251,190 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.80. The company has a market capitalization of £52.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.