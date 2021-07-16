Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $51.97 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

