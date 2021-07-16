Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 16th (ATRS, AVPT, CHWY, W, WOOF, WSM, ZI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 16th:

Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Antares Pharma Inc alerts:

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF). BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.