Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $99.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

