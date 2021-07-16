Research Analysts Set Expectations for RPT Realty’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

