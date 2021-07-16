Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alector (ALEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC):

7/16/2021 – Alector had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/12/2021 – Alector was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/7/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

7/2/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. 6,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,375.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $12,136,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

