Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $261.89 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00803317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.

