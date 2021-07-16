Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Market Cap Reaches $20.59 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $20.59 million and $63,470.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

