Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $444,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. 11,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

