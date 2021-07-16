Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $24.37. Retail Value shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

