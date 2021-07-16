Reviewing BioHiTech Global (BHTG) & The Competition

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioHiTech Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.06% -11.96% 5.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.37 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$12.91 million 22.56

BioHiTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioHiTech Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 305 1121 1405 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.11%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 63.56%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, education, and hospitality sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities and academic institutions, and stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

