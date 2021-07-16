Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 28.12 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -112.60

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

