Reviewing Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) & Its Competitors

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 856 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4710 17867 39233 769 2.58

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.56%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.81 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.37

Chemomab Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.70% -112.52% -27.48%

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics rivals beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

