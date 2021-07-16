Reviewing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -639.14% -974.33% -148.91% Inspire Medical Systems -42.54% -24.99% -20.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INVO Bioscience and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $175.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 40.99 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.68 Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 41.09 -$57.20 million ($2.19) -79.55

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats INVO Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

