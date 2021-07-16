Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $130,949.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

