Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of RXEEY stock remained flat at $$21.89 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303. Rexel has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

