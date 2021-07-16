Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.51. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,650. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

