Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 61.5% in June

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LEAP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,357. Ribbit LEAP has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.