Richard H. Lenny Acquires 10,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CAG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,860. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.