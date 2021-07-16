Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in June

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.0 days.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHUHF remained flat at $$34.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.