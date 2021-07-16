Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 11,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

