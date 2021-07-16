Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.