Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

