RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.01. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.79, with a volume of 488,735 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.77.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

