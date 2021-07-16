Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $396,543.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $396,543.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032925 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00027500 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.