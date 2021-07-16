Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $12.04 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $547,095.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.