Ritocoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $338,553.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00109203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00148344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,334.24 or 1.00243143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,615,541,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,463,795 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

