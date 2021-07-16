Ritocoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $302,015.91 and $1.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,615,743,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,665,964 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.